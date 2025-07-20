Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.71 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

