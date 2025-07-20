Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.45 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.59 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 112.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 172.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,324,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,690,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 4,374,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 85.9% in the first quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 3,601,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

