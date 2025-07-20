Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $60.21 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.