Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

