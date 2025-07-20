Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

