Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

