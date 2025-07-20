Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

