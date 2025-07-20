Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CNO stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

