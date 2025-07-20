Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

SLGN stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

