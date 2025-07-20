Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,720,000 after acquiring an additional 635,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,598,000 after acquiring an additional 463,685 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

