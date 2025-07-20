Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 104,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

