Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. The trade was a 95.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

CCCS stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 488.24 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

