Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,784 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 750,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 306,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 215,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

