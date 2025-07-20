Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NewMarket by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $730.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $743.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.49.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares in the company, valued at $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

