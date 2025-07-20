Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,512 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 52.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 606,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,148,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,045,797.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,117 shares of company stock worth $8,716,844. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

