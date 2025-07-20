Arizona State Retirement System Sells 160 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $132.60 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

