Arizona State Retirement System Sells 386 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 425.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $5,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

