Arizona State Retirement System Sells 428 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their target price on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Geo Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.