Arizona State Retirement System Sells 429 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

