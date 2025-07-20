Arizona State Retirement System Sells 442 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $14,077,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

