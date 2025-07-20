Arizona State Retirement System Sells 78 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.0% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 75,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $258.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

