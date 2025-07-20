Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after buying an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 941,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

