Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,097,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $198.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

