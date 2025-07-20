Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $229.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

