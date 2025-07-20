Asset Dedication LLC Sells 7,359 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 264,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average is $258.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

