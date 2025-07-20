AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $56.07. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 1,325,672 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $147,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

