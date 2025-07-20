Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $8,524,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $74.24 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.