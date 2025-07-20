Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.78, but opened at $111.35. Autoliv shares last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 224,806 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.19.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.22%.

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after acquiring an additional 641,895 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,307,000 after purchasing an additional 499,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,761,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

