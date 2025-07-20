Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Azenta by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Azenta Stock Down 3.0%

AZTA stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.