B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of B Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,990% from the previous session’s volume of 577 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.48.

B Communications Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

