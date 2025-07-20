BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $132.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $95.78 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,720. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

