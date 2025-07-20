Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 860.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Shares of BATS:FDG opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $321.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

