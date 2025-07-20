Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,475 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Impinj by 68.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Impinj by 35.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Impinj Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PI opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,898.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

