Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 62.4% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 364,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 108.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.20.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

