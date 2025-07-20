Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,262,000 after buying an additional 2,073,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $33,957,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,579,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $24,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,661,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,753,000 after buying an additional 948,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $15.38 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 7.55%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.