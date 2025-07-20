Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASTS stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.27. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $147,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,950. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the sale, the president owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

