Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,519,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE PBI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

