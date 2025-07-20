Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Amentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amentum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 110,123 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amentum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amentum by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amentum by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

