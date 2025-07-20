Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.24 Million Stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 102,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 248,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.3611 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

