Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,220,000 after buying an additional 717,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $24,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,134,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 212,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

