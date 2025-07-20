Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 284,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 16.49 and a quick ratio of 13.83.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $6,594,505.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,796,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

