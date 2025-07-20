Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $854,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 123,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,269.82. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

