Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $318.25 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

