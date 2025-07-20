Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of KE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 105,641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KE by 94.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 491,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

