Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $4,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 1,949.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OPENLANE by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:KAR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at $793,018.92. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

