Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,057 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,690,000 after buying an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%

ABR opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 36.48 and a quick ratio of 36.48. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.