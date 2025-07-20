Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,919 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AAR by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

AIR stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $86.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

