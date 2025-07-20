Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 141,816 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

