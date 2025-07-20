Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,849 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBNC

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.