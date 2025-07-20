Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 214,312 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Bank were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Down 0.8%

NBHC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

